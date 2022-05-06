HD Real Estate Company, a leading Brokerage in Tampa, Florida, has just launched an initiative to discuss how they're making buying and selling properties easier for the locals in the Tampa Bay and Jacksonville Area. The goal is to educate buyers and sellers on how they can choose agents that have deep market knowledge and put the customer above all else

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Founded by Real Estate Broker, Ray also known as Ray "Real Estate Ray" Hendricks in late 2020, the HD Real Estate Company has helped numerous clients find their dream properties, especially first-time home buyers around the Tampa Bay area. Ray has succeeded in the Real Estate business for over five years now because of his passion for helping agents and clients. They currently have a team of 8 highly trained agents who are trained by Ray to prioritize the client above all else and deliver the best experience possible





Ray "Real Estate Ray" Hendricks

Ray launched HD Real Estate Company to help fulfill his goals of helping people. "What drives me is seeing peoples happiness and excitement when they finalize their purchase and get their new home" Ray mentioned.

With the current real estate market trends, it's hard for buyers and sellers to know how to choose a good agent, an agent needs to above all else care about the client's needs and be knowledgeable in their field. The HD Real Estate Company team having all those at heart is your go-to team.

"Recruiting talented agents with the same mindset and will to succeed is what excites me and makes us great. Being there for our clients, understanding their needs, and helping them get the things they want most out of life is our commitment," says Ray.

You can reach The HD Real Estate Company Brokerage with the information below:

Company name - HD Real Estate Company

Contact name - Ray "Real Estate Ray" Hendricks

Email - info@HDRealEstateCompany.com

Website - hdrealestatecompany.com

Country/address - Tampa, FL



HD Real Estate Company





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122950