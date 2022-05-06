DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust Plc

("the Company")

LEI: A00100146726

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8

6 May 2022

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2022, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

