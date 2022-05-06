The "Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social commerce industry in Finland is expected to grow by 30.9% on annual basis to reach US$1,012.3 million in 2022.
Social Commerce industry in Finland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,012.3 million in 2022 to reach US$4,269.9 million by 2028.
Scope
Finland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Others
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour, 2021
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
