International Endeavors Corporation: Solar Powered Clean Energy Crypto Mining Container Announced By IDVV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced a solar powered clean energy crypto mining container along with a sale being negotiated in Mexico.

The Company is pleased to begin offering the UV-OG series solar powered mining container. Available in 10, 20, 30 and 40 foot sizes. The UV-OG line by Universal Voltage uses the latest in solar, battery and crypto mining technology to provide its users with a power source for any residential or commercial use in addition to the ability to mine crypto currency.

A customizable container, the UV-OG gives off grid users the option to power their property while also being able to mine crypto with the surplus energy that would normally just go to waste. Remote management software allows for the user to manage power, and its use.

ANTICIPATED SALE

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "The company has entered negotiations with an entity in Baja California Mexico to sell as many as 15 containers during the next year. We anticipate having an agreement finalized and deposits collected by early next week. We will issue an update accordingly along with projected revenues from the project. We expect the UV-OG series to become very popular in Latin America as well as parts of the US that are rural."

The UV-OG can be seen on the company's new website https://idvvcorp.com/off-grid-container/

OTHER RELEVANT UPDATES

We have requested the required attorney letter for current information and expect to have it posted as soon as Monday May 9th. The Q due on the 15thwill also be filed next week.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector. The company has a suite of Commercial and Residential Solar, Power Backup, and EV2G / Bi-directional charger products, and is in the clean energy crypto marketplace. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

