Freitag, 06.05.2022

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Lang & Schwarz
06.05.22
17:34 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
06.05.2022 | 16:55
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022 06-May-2022 / 16:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies 
           about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022. 
           U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by MMK 
           International Capital DAC (the "Issuer") 
           Common Code: 184343495 / 111730628 
           ISIN: XS1843434959 / US553142AA88 
MMK notifies about  Pursuant to the Trust Deed entered into between the Issuer, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel 
2024 eurobond coupon Works and Citibank, N.A., London branch on 13 June 2019 (the "Trust Deed"), 13 June 2022 is the 
payment in June 2022 scheduled payment date for the next coupon payment for the Notes (the "June 2022 Interest"). 
           Given the existing uncertainty and restrictions regarding the transfer and receipt of funds 
           (including, loan interest and coupon income) in various jurisdictions, in particular, 
6 may 2022      cross-border payments, MMK is considering various options how it may facilitate the payment of 
           the June 2022 Interest. MMK therefore and, in order to ease the payments, kindly requests the 
Magnitogorsk, Russia Noteholders (as defined in the Trust Deed) to disclose the following information to MMK: 
           (1) name of the Noteholder and type of Notes in holdings: Regulation S Notes (ISIN: 
           XS1843434959) or Rule 144A Notes (ISIN: US553142AA88); 
 
           (2) the notional value of the Notes; and 
           (3) the location of the depository. 
           The information should be provided to MMK at ir@mmk.ru with subject "June 2022 Interest - 
           Noteholders". 
           Those Noteholders who do not wish to disclose the information requested above at this stage are 
           invited to instruct their brokers/depository to disclose the information about their holding 
           without providing the information on the UBO. 
 
Investor Relations 
Department 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications 
Department 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 160277 
EQS News ID:  1346043 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2022 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
