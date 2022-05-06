The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 37.7% on annual basis to reach US$2,299.3 million in 2022

Social Commerce industry in Switzerland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.5% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2,299.3 million in 2022 to reach US$11,941.1 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Switzerland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Others

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour, 2021

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjtttk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005383/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900