China Development Foundation: Foundation Run by Angelo Koo Commits NT$5 Million for Latest Tutoring Scholarship Program

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / "Heritage 100 x Tutoring 100 Program," run by the China Development Foundation under China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDF), will commit NT$5 million as scholarship aid to provide financial assistance and volunteering experiences to 100 college students in Taiwan in 2022.



Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital Group who also leads the Foundation, deeply believes that "education is the most valuable investment" and that only education and knowledge can help children with insufficient resources to escape poverty. Since taking over as the chairman in 2006, he has used the foundation as a platform to promote various scholarships and charity programs such as the "Heritage 100 × Tutoring 100 Program."

Chang Yu-Jen, an art studies major graduate student at National Cheng Kung University, has been the scholarship recipient of the "Heritage 100 x Tutoring 100" program for two years. With her talent in music, Chang tutored six primary school students and taught them to play the Chinese flute. In addition to the finical aid for her education, the volunteering and learning experiences provided by the program is also very fulfilling and valuable, said Chang.

The China Development Foundation awards 100 college students each year who serve as volunteer tutors and use what they have learned from their university to help and provide care. At least 100 middle school and elementary school students will benefit as subjects of the program. The project, now in its 15th year, has provided tutoring to 1,500 students over the years.

