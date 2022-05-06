Hilbert Group's Annual Report for 2021 has been Published in Swedish and English

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 06, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report can be downloaded from Hilbert Group's website www.hilbert.group.

In conjunction with this, Hilbert Group informs about the following changes in the Annual Report for 2021, compared to the Year-end Report 2021 published February 28, 2022:

Adjustments have been made to the Consolidated Balance Sheet (prepared as combined financial statements) presentation of effects from formation of Hilbert Group, upon Hilbert Group AB (publ) acquisition of HC Holding Ltd with subsidiaries in 2021. The main effect of the adjustments is a decrease of carrying amount of Intangible Assets by -3,405 kSEK to 48,617 kSEK, with a corresponding decrease of Group Equity. The adjustment has not affected Profit/Loss for the period.

Adjustments made to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, pertaining to presentation of exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, resulting in a decrease in Cash Flow from Operating Activities by -1,723 kSEK to -3,729 kSEK and an additional -1,517 kSEK presented as Net Cash used in Investing Activities, totaling -51,232 kSEK after the adjustment.

Correction of an error in calculation of Earnings per share for 2021, in the Year-end Report stated as -0.14 SEK, which has been corrected to -0.20 SEK in the Annual Report. The error is not pertaining to any change in Profit/Loss or Average number of Shares.

Hilbert Group's annual report for 2021 can be downloaded here.

