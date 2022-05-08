Anzeige
08.05.2022
China Development Foundation: CDIB Supports "Earth Hour 2022"

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2022 / CDIB Capital Group, as part of the China Development Financial Holding Corporation, marked the 2022 Earth Hour recently at its headquarters in Taipei.

China Development Foundation, Sunday, May 8, 2022, Press release picture

Angel Koo and CDIB supports Earth Hour 2022

Angelo Koo, chairman of CDIB Capital Group, stressed the responsibility for private enterprises to implement sustainable operation plans that follow international standards while in line with finance business practices.

Over the years, CDIB Capital Group has helped local companies improve their core competitiveness and promoted the sustainable development in Taiwan by investing in small and medium tech or green innovation businesses in fields such as electric motorcycle manufacturing. The firm, as part of the China Development Financial Holding Corporation, has received the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification.

Media Contacts:
Company: Jet-Go Consulting.
Contact person: Alvin Yang
Tel: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700540/CDIB-Supports-Earth-Hour-2022

