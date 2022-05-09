DGAP-News: Oppo
OPPO Research Institute Calls for Innovative Proposals on Inclusion and Health with a Total Grant of up to USD $460,000
OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator - Inspiration Matters
Event Schedule
Grants and technical support aim to help promising entrepreneurs realize their visions
Proposals will be evaluated under the supervision of a professional Judging Committee, where they will be assessed against their ability to meet four key criteria: Feasibility, Innovation & Originality, Social Value, and Long-term Potential. OPPO also invited a judging committee of experts, academics, and senior professionals in the field of technology and innovation to help identify and accelerate the development of high-potential proposals.
"Startups are home to a whole trove of innovative technologies that can provide innovative digital solutions to various industries," said James Chou, CEO and Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, Greater China Region, Japan, and Korea. "With a decade of experience in China, Microsoft for Startups is dedicated to building an open and collaborative platform for startups and established companies to innovate together. We look forward to working with leading smartphone brand OPPO to develop innovative solutions for a variety of industries, as well as helping research and commercial applications support each other."
OPPO has also established a separate referral award to encourage members of the public to refer outstanding innovation cases for consideration by the Innovation Accelerator Judging Committee. Members of the public can submit referrals through the OPPO website during the application stage, with prizes available for every successful proposal that makes it through the preliminary evaluation, Demo Day, and finalist stages.
OPPO joins force with likeminded partners to deliver 'Inspiration Ahead' Spirit
Through its continued pursuit of 'Virtuous Innovation', OPPO has accumulated rich experience and expertise in accessible technology and digital health, including extensive user insights and applications. Among these are its work into accessible design and adaptation for elderly users, for example its Color Vision Enhancement technology on the Find X3 series, which assists users with color vision deficiencies. With ColorOS operating system and other products, OPPO has also introduced user interfaces adapted specifically for elderly users, enabling them to enjoy the benefits and convenience of technology.
In order to facilitate health management among global users, OPPO has also founded the OPPO Health Lab, partnering with professional medical institutions and sports academies to develop innovative digital health products in both hardware and software. Through its research and development, OPPO hopes to help people improve their health through preventive healthcare.
OPPO knows that its power to change to world as single organization is limited. Through the Innovation Accelerator, OPPO hopes to connect with other likeminded individuals, teams, and organizations to identify and develop high-potential solutions so that they can benefit those who most need them. OPPO intends to build the Innovation Accelerator into a long-term platform that addresses the most pressing public issues by attracting the best solutions from the brightest minds around the world, ultimately enabling more people to benefit from Virtuous Innovation.
Applications for the OPPO Innovation Accelerator will be open from May 8 to June 30, 2022. To submit a proposal, refer a proposal, or learn more about the program, please visit the official OPPO Innovation Accelerator website at oppo.com/en/proposal/
