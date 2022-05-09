Biovica International: Biovica's DiviTumTKa at ASCO

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that the company's blood test DiviTum®TKa will be included in one oral presentation and two abstracts/posters, at the world's largest cancer congress, ASCO Annual Meeting, June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, USA.

Results from BioItaLEE, an Italian multicenter study of metastatic BC, CDK4/6 inhibitors, 287 patients, DiviTum®TKa and ctDNA. The presentation will be held orally on June 6 in the largest hall, Clinical Science Symposium at 6:18 PM EDT / 00:18 CET 7th June. The title of the oral presentation is " Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and serum thymidine kinase 1 activity (TKa) matched dynamics in patients (pts) with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated in first-line (1L) with ribociclib (RIB) and letrozole (LET) in the BioItaLEE trial. "

" PREDIX study at the Karolinska Institute on 202 patients with locally advanced breast cancer will be presented as an abstract. The title of the abstract is " Serum thymidine kinase 1 and its kinetics in HER2-positive breast cancer: Results from the Swedish phase II PREDIX HER2 trial. "

" A study performed by Imperial Collage and Royal Marsden Hospital, London, on 21 patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) treated with pemetrexed will be presented in a poster session. The title of the abstract is "[18F]fluorothymidine(FLT)-PET Imaging of thymidine kinase 1 pharmacodynamics in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treated with pemetrexed."

"We are proud that DiviTum®TKa is part of an oral presentation and two abstracts/posters at ASCO, the world's largest cancer conference. Biovica is continuing to strengthen the clinical evidence for DiviTum®TKa within strategically important areas with well esteemed researchers. This will be a key success factor for clinical uptake of the product," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Biovica's DiviTum®TKa at ASCO

