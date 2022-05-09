Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies,announces today the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, at the 8th European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) on Friday May 6, 2022.

On this occasion, Professor Mikael Mazighi, MD, PhD, Coordinating Investigator for ACTIMIS, presented the results of the ACTIMIS study during the "Closing Ceremony Large Clinical Trials 2":

Glenzocimab, a Novel Antithrombotic, is Associated with Reduced Intracranial Hemorrhage and Mortality Rates when Combined with Standard-Of-Care Reperfusion Therapies: The ACTIMIS Study1

Find the exchanges during the ESOC with Professor Mikael Mazighi:

The media presentation

The question-and-answer session

The positive results of the ACTIMIS phase 1b/2a study were presented on February 22, 2022 (link to the press release).

About ESOC

The European Stroke Organisation (ESO) is a pan-European society of stroke researchers and physicians, national and regional stroke societies and lay organisations that was founded in December 2007. The ESO is an NGO comprised of individual and organisational members.

The aim of the ESO is to reduce the burden of stroke by changing the way that stroke is viewed and treated. This can only be achieved by professional and public education and making institutional changes. ESO serves as the voice of stroke in Europe, harmonising stroke management across the whole of Europe and taking action to reduce the burden of stroke regionally and globally.

The 8th conference of the European Stroke Organisation took place on May 4, 5 and 6, 2002 in Lyon.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

