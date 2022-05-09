Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 Ticker-Symbol: 1E91 
Frankfurt
09.05.22
16:25 Uhr
3,565 Euro
-0,035
-0,97 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5053,58518:50
Actusnews Wire
09.05.2022 | 18:12
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: REGULATED INFORMATION: TREASURY SHARES

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the General Meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out on 09/05/2022 a transaction to buyback the Econocom Group shares previously held by an indirect subsidiary, BIS Bedrijfs Informatie Systemen B.V. (BIS BV) :

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsNumber of sharesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
09/05/2022Off ExchangePurchase17,491,5073.66003.66003.6600
Total 17,491,507

On 09/05/2022, in compliance with the applicable law, Econocom Group SE received a notification from BIS BV stating that its holding had fallen under the 5% threshold of voting rights of the Company on 09/05/2022 following the acquisition by Econocom Group SE of the 17,491,507 shares previously held by BIS BV in Econocom Group SE's share capital.

On 09/05/2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,034,851 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.61% of the Company's share capital.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 43,817,554 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.66% of Company's share capital.

All press releases about the treasury shares buybacks are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' in the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach@econocom.com
Press relations contact:
info@capvalue.fr
Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJ1qlJRoY2ecx51plpdubGqZbplhw5TKZ2Gel2lok8qanWuWnJxonJmeZnBlmmds
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74526-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2022-05-09-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ECONOCOM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.