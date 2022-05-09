Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

This report details the most recent portfolio holdings for Precious Metal Managed Funds and summarizes changes in portfolio holdings.

Gold & Precious Metal Funds included in this report:

Domicile Fund Name Fund Fees Holdings Report Funds Reporting Monthly USA Fidelity Select Gold Summary Feb, 2022 USA Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund Summary Mar, 2022 USA VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Summary Mar, 2022 USA VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Summary Mar, 2022 USA USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund Summary Mar, 2022 Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually USA First Eagle Gold Fund Summary Dec, 2021 USA Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 USA EuroPacific Gold Fund Summary Oct, 2021 USA Precious Metals UltraSector ProFund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada RBC Global Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada CI Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada CI Gold Corporate Class Summary Dec, 2021 Canada CI Precious Metals Private Trust Summary Dec, 2021 Canada NBI Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada CIBC Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada TD Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Luxembourg Claresco Or et Métaux Précieux Summary Dec, 2021 UK LF Ruffer Gold Fund Summary Sep, 2021 Bermuda ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited Summary Feb, 2022 Austria AMUNDI Gold Stock Summary Oct, 2021

ATTRIBUTION ANALYSIS:



A portfolio holding ' attribution analysis ' is undertaken on the portfolios of every gold fund that reports full asset allocations monthly, and on any fund that reports with assets in excess of USD $1billion. The analysis includes a list of any companies which are new to a portfolio, and also a list of companies which have been completely sold from or 'dropped' from a portfolio.



The summary below outlines which companies have been added, and are new, to a given portfolio and which companies have been sold from, and are no longer held by, a given portfolio.

ATTRIBUTION FOR FUNDS REPORTING MONTHLY AND FUNDS WITH ASSETS > $1BILLION USD

First Eagle Gold (Jan 2022) Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund (Jan 2022) Added Dropped Added Dropped No new names Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.(acquired) Capricorn Metals IGO Ltd Anglogold Ashanti Falcon Metals Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc Firefinch Ltd Great Bear Resources Inc.(acquired) Fidelity Select Gold (Feb 2022) Pilbara Minerals New Found Gold Corp Added Dropped Lithium America Corp. Pretium Resources Inc Freeport-McMoRan Inc Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.(acquired) Pretium Resources Inc Gran Colombia Gold Corp Osisko Development Corporate Endeavour Mining PLC Cameco Corp Somberero Resources Tronox Holdings plc Tier One Silver Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (Mar 2022) Anaconda Mining Added Dropped Canterra Gold Bonterra Resources Inc Pretium Resources Inc Coppernico Metals Gangfeng Lithium Co Ltd

PORTFOLIO ATTRIBUTION COMMENTS:

Fidelity Select Gold Fund has taken a new position in Osisko Development Corp. Osisko Development Corp. has recently completed a 3:1 consolidation and has a new emphasis on dilution control and cash flow development with several near-term production projects in the pipeline. The company has also recently completed acquisition of the high-grade gold producing Trixie Mine property in the Tintic Mining District of Utah, which will advance its profitable production profile.





Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund has again had significant portfolio turnover. The Fund has increased its holding of Mineral Alamos, Inc. having recently acquired an additional 1,900,00 shares. Minera Alamos continues to report on development and optimization of it's Santana Gold Mine. The Fund has sold, or relocated, all of its holding in New Found Gold Corp. which at October 31st, 2021 stood at 870,000 shares valued at $6,769,635 USD (January 31st,2022 - $0). The Fund sold its position in Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., which is listed in Shanghai and headquartered in China, and acquired a new holding in Lithium Americas Corp. This may be evidence of the growing trend towards resource nationalism.

Most gold fund portfolios have minimal exposure to Russian sanctions. Russian gold refineries have been suspended from London's gold market, the world's largest, suggesting that the supply of gold may become more constrained as demand is increasing.

A complete list of Precious Metal Managed Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at:

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.

