Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which he beneficially owns, sold, 40,000 common shares of Amex Explorations Inc., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.04% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $2.61 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $104,252.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 12,432,900 common shares representing approximately 12.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 12,472,900 common shares representing approximately, 12.2% on a non-diluted basis The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by Amex Exploration, resulted in an ownership change of approximately 2.7% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Amex Explorations Inc., is located at 410 St-Nicolas, Bureau 236 Montreal, Québec, H2Y 2P5. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Amex Exploration's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

