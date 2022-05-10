Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Boliden AB (65/22)

With effect from May 13, 2022, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 03, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BOL IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768724 Order book ID: 256694 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB