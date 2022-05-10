Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN4P ISIN: SE0015811559 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ 
Tradegate
09.05.22
20:10 Uhr
34,980 Euro
+0,030
+0,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,20035,40009:04
35,23035,37009:03
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 08:53
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Boliden AB (65/22)

With effect from May 13, 2022, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 03, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BOL IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017768724              
Order book ID:  256694                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BOLIDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.