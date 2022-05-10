Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:03 Uhr
9,710 Euro
-0,050
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAALERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAALERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2022 | 08:53
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 MAY 2022 AT 9:50 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Ramsay

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14580/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 171 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 172 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 248 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(13): Volume: 72 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(14): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 245 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(17): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(19): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 36 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 107 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 559 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 5 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 943 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(25): Volume: 235 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(26): Volume: 127 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(27): Volume: 233 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(28): Volume: 180 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(30): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(31): Volume: 345 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(32): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(33): Volume: 168 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(35): Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(36): Volume: 109 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(37): Volume: 66 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(38): Volume: 77 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(39): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(40): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(41): Volume: 577 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(42): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(43): Volume: 271 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(45): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(46): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(47): Volume: 45 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(48): Volume: 71 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(49): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(50): Volume: 154 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(51): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(52): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(53): Volume: 360 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(54): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(55): Volume: 48 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(56): Volume: 372 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(57): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(58): Volume: 550 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(59): Volume: 944 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(61): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(62): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(63): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(64): Volume: 43 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(65): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(66): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(67): Volume: 80 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(68): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(69): Volume: 380 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(70): Volume: 880 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(71): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(72): Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(73): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(74): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(75): Volume: 82 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(76): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(76): Volume: 18790 Volume weighted average price: 10.09045 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


TAALERI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.