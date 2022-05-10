Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
Tradegate
10.05.22
10:29 Uhr
41,340 Euro
+1,850
+4,68 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,50041,59010:34
41,53041,57010:34
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 10:17
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Atlas Copco Aktiebolag (67/22)

With effect from May 18, 2022, the redemption shares in Atlas Copco Aktiebolag
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 01, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   ATCO IL A                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017486863              
Order book ID:  256744                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   ATCO IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017486871              
Order book ID:  256693                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ATLAS COPCO AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.