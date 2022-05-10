Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Atlas Copco Aktiebolag (67/22)

With effect from May 18, 2022, the redemption shares in Atlas Copco Aktiebolag will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 01, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: ATCO IL A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017486863 Order book ID: 256744 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: ATCO IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017486871 Order book ID: 256693 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB