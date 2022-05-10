Fintech scaleup adds 35 developers to its team, following period of exponential growth amid payments revolution

New hires bring extensive ecommerce and cloud infrastructure developer expertise to xpate as it builds out banking and data solutions for clients

xpate, the rapidly-growing simplified cross-border payment solution provider, has announced a significant expansion of its disruptive developer team, with 35 new team members onboard to speed up building services aimed to enhance flexibility and data processing for merchants and acquirers.

The new appointments, with extensive experience at leading ecommerce platforms AliExpress, and enterprise cloud infrastructure builder Mirantis, will bring unrivalled levels of technical agility and creative user-focused design strengths to xpate.

The company's ambitious growth plans, focused on helping customers to optimise payment flows and lower operational risk, have come to fruition over the last 12 months for the scaling company. The latest wave of developer hires takes xpate's headcount to 135, from just three employees at the firm's inception in 2018.

xpate's momentum has been fuelled by the launch of breakthrough services such as its acquiring platform Links, and its Core Banking Solution (CBS) which speeds up and streamlines integration with various acquiring systems to give clients access to real-time data processing.

Supporting these services is xpate's development of its own data warehouse, allowing the company to collect and store data in a centralised location to generate more deep analytics and reporting power for clients. Among the elevated service capabilities is the ability to offer businesses automatic reconciliation of third-party transactions, an internal monitoring and incident reporting system, and a customisable payment page for xpate's merchants.

Mihails "Mike" Safro, CEO of xpate, comments: "The past three years have been something of a whirlwind, in terms of both the success of our product offerings and the growth of our team specifically developers.

"Since xpate's inception, we have worked tirelessly to build a company that combines technical ingenuity with a simplified user experience, to empower merchants to capitalise on all the opportunities in cross-border ecommerce. Our people are at the heart of our culture, and as such, we have assembled a diverse team of talented individuals who not only understand the importance of this ethos, but also offer unparalleled expertise and experience across the financial sector.

"While xpate has witnessed an incredible start to the business, we will certainly not be resting on our laurels. We are constantly working on improving our products and services, and look forward to sharing these exciting and ambitious developments with our customers throughout 2022 and beyond."

These latest additions to the company's team follow xpate achieving Mastercard principal member status in 2021 a significant strategic partnership that has allowed xpate to enhance its platform, offer innovative solutions to new clients, bolster its merchant acquiring portfolio, and take advantage of an extended range of products and services to strengthen market offering.

For more information on xpate, go to: www.xpate.com.

About xpate

xpate is the payments platform that prioritises simplicity, speed and user experience.

We provide businesses with a single multi-fit solution that unites all of the desired payment methods to cover an extensive range of demands that otherwise require onboarding and integration with multiple partners.

