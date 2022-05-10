DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Forecast
May 10, 2022 -Hudson, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") has decided today to revise its outlook for 2022.
- Total net sales decreased 12.1%, or $114.1 million year-over-year, due to longer lead times resulting from global supply chain and logistics issues.
- Non-GAAP operating profit declined by $86.3 million primarily due to revenue delays and inflationary raw material, labor and freight costs.
- Free cash use of $234.4 million in the quarter was unfavorable by $164.6 million versus the prior year quarter reflecting the increase in net loss, the timing of payable disbursements and increased inventory purchases in response to longer lead times.
1 - With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2022, the Company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
2 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. With respect to the Company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2022, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
3 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.
4 - For additional information please see "Notes for Non-GAAP Measure" in the Company's press release of May 10, 2022 (note 1 for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense and impairment of assets; note 2 for adjusted EBITDA and note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS) and the Company's financial statements as published under https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com.
5 - Represents Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Hudson, May 10, 2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Phone:
|+1 330 490 4000
|Fax:
|+1 330 653 5464
|E-mail:
|elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
|WKN:
|856244
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
