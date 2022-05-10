

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



Earnings: -$1.97 million in Q1 vs. -$3.63 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.21 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $34.39 million in Q1 vs. $25.40 million in the same period last year.



