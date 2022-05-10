Ventium Wind Pitch SRM, powered by Enedym, will be integrated, marketed, and sold by Smartricity within their broad network of renewable energy partners

Collaboration will address a major weakness in wind turbines: Low Availability and Capacity Factor due to unreliable and outdated wind pitch drive systems

Ventium increases the reliability and efficiency of wind turbines, which leads to an increase in energy production

The Global Wind Energy Market is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027

Enedym Inc. ("Enedym"),a technology company that develops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains, today announced a strategic partnership with Smartricity Inc. ("Smartricity"), a smart industrial electric motor and software company. The partnership will help deliver next generation wind pitch motors and related technology to materially increase efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness.

Utilizing Enedym's unique SRM technology, Ventium whose nameis a combination of the Latin words for wind (Ventus) and power (Imperium) increases the reliability and efficiency of wind turbines, which leads to an increase in energy production. Over time, increased wind energy production will displace fossil fuel electricity generation, resulting in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, increased efficiency of wind turbines reduces the cost of wind energy, making investments in clean wind energy more attractive. Enedym and consortium partner Smartricity, were recently awarded $2.4 million by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to commercialize and advance the Ventium wind pitch motor technology.

As part of the collaboration, Enedym and Smartricity will work to maximize the contribution that wind energy can make by addressing a major weakness in turbines: low availability and capacity factor due to unreliable and outdated wind pitch drive systems in 1.X-2.X MW models. The pitch systems in the 1.X-2.X are one of the largest contributors to turbine downtime, with studies showing over 30% of failures directly related to these systems.

Dr. Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym said, "We are pleased to announce this agreement with Smartricity and jointly reach our goal to ensure wind power infrastructure can run more efficiently, reliably, and economically. Global appetite for clean energy is projected to accelerate dramatically, both to reduce reliance on foreign fossil fuel-based power generation and to ensure geo-political risks are reduced. We are eager to partner and work with Smartricity, industry leaders, and renewable energy companies to drive the innovation that will move us towards a greener and more secure future."

Michael Sonsogno, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartricity, said, "Smartricity has built an arsenal of revolutionary motor technologies from around the world and paired it with our team's expert application knowledge to address major weaknesses in the Renewables, HVAC, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Manufacturing industries. In the Wind Pitch application, SRM was the clear winner when combined with our real-world field insights to produce the Ventium Wind Pitch SRM."

About Enedym Inc.

Enedym is a technology start-up company from McMaster University. The company is headquartered at the McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Enedym has ownership of over 60 patents and pending patent applications and related inventions developed by the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Hybrid Powertrain Dr. Ali Emadi and his research group at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), McMaster University. Enedym's vision is to significantly reduce the cost of electric motors and electrified powertrains, and power a new paradigm in electrification through novel electric motor drive technologies, controls, and digitization techniques. Enedym aspires to help save the planet, one electric motor market at a time. To learn more about Enedym, please visit www.enedym.com and our YouTube channel at Enedym YouTube.

About Smartricity Inc.

Smartricity is a smart industrial electric motor and software company. Smartricity's motors are created using disruptive electric motor technologies, software, and data analytics; Smartricity's highly efficient, ultra-reliable, and sustainable motors will drastically increase critical asset uptime while greatly reducing emissions, waste, and massive industrial carbon footprint. To learn more about Smartricity and the Ventium Wind Pitch SRM please visit www.Smartricity.ca.

