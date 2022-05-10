- (PLX AI) - Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 million
- • Q3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 million
- • Robust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late February and March, as Sysco's resilient business snapped back from the impact of Omicron
- • Meaningful market share gains in the U.S. and International Segments based on Sysco's Recipe for Growth strategy
