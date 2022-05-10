New Allbridge CFO Appointment Timed with Company Expansion to Multifamily Projects

Bill Garrett Joins Allbridge Executive Team as the company continues to expand its property technology solutions platform in hospitality and multifamily projects

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Allbridge , the leader in property technology solutions, today announced that Bill (William) Garrett has joined as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bill brings more than 25-years of executive level leadership guiding organizations through corporate financial operations and defining, focusing and executing on enterprise-wide strategic plans.

Bill is a highly experienced executive having served a number of publicly traded and mid-market organizations. He joins Allbridge following three years at Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT and professional training where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During his time at Global Knowledge he led the $300M private company through the corporate financial response to COVID-19, complex transactions including its sale to a SPAC while taking the Company public. He is a graduate of Washington & Lee University.

"Bill's diverse financial background will serve Allbridge well as we look to continue to expand our end-to-end property technology services across the hospitality and multifamily development markets," said Todd Johnstone, CEO of Allbridge. "I look forward to partnering closely with him as we enter into our next phase of growth."

Bill's career has spanned multiple service industries and his ability to effectively establish, integrate and lead growing finance organizations has positioned his organizations to grow while optimizing business processes, establish best practices and capture the most attractive opportunities with partners and new and prospective customers. Prior to Global Knowledge he served as EVP and CFO of Global Aviation Holding out of Atlanta, GA and other executive roles in the transportation industry.

"Allbridge is currently positioned as the premium technology provider for hospitality, mixed-use and multifamily and is uniquely able to deliver a better experience for end-users and greater value for their clients and partners," said Bill. "As the organization expands its reach and partners closer with its clients, I look forward to helping the Company capitalize on the great investments made to date and provide the most comprehensive financial leadership that will favorably position us and our clients for many years to come."

Allbridge continues to make strategic investments in its product and service offerings and is relied on by its clients to help them mitigate risk and guide their end-users experience. With the appointment of Bill, Allbridge will continue to give its clients a clear path to success by removing project unknowns and full transparency into their return on investment.

About Allbridge

Allbridge provides property technology solutions that mitigate project risk, increase property value and improve lives through end-user experiences for hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use properties, currently serving over 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean.

Owners, developers, general contractors, and operators benefit from Allbridge's combined engineering and support expertise with a vision of end-user digital convenience. Allbridge maximizes long-term project value while owning whole project accountability, from design and planning through the life of the building. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

Media Contact for Allbridge:

Escalate PR

allbridge@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Allbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700666/New-Allbridge-CFO-Appointment-Timed-with-Company-Expansion-to-Multifamily-Projects