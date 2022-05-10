Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2022 | 15:32
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present Virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday May 19, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which is taking place May 16 - 19, 2022.

Cinedigm Corp., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Press release picture

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be presenting virtually at the conference as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Time: 12:45 - 1:25 PM (ET)
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/cidm/2213041

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations.

Cinedigm's management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Needham conference representative or the conference coordinator at conferences@needhamco.com.

Additionally, you can reach out to the Investor Relations team by email at cinedigm@htir.net.

###

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700459/Cinedigm-to-Present-Virtually-at-the-17th-Annual-Needham-Technology-Media-Conference-on-Thursday-May-19-2022

