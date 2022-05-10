Educators, clinical managers, researchers, and students will have access to research articles that build trust, ensure diversity, and drive better outcomes for all patients

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced that its medical research platform, Ovid, has launched a collection of research articles, books, and media called the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) collection. The collection aims to help users address equitable healthcare delivery, and how to reduce healthcare disparities, improve culturally sensitive care, and drive more diverse staffing.

Designed to accelerate change

"Wolters Kluwer's focus on providing the best care everywhere made a collection like this imperative. A lack of health equity and disparity of outcomes among different populations, brought to the forefront by COVID, has become a major focus for many leading health organizations," said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research Practice business at Wolters Kluwer. "Experiences of unequal access against these populations has caused a lack of trust in the healthcare system. This is an essential collection that includes content resources to help aid in achieving meaningful change. And we look forward to gathering user input to continually improve the collection."

In recent years, DE&I has become a priority for institutions and providers in the healthcare field, with a strong emphasis on health equity in response to unequal representation among health professionals, the disparities in COVID-19 outcomes among different populations, and a broader lack of trust in the healthcare system.

A strategic resource for DE&I initiatives

The Ovid DE&I Collection helps researchers, educators, clinical managers, and students easily find actionable content resources that support an institution's efforts to improve health outcomes, fill gaps in health equity training, and educate the next generation of clinicians. Specifically, the collection will help instructors train students and clinicians to be more empathetic and socially conscious, and to more easily teach equitable health practices.

The content collection includes:

24 online books from a wide variety of leading publishers such as Lippincott and Oxford University Press

Archives of six core Lippincott journals in healthcare management, quality, and safety

Content covering the issues of LGBTQ health, gender, sexism, race, ethnicity, disabilities, and other important social and cultural issues

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance, and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

