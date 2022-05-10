Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Deviate Agency is pleased to announce the addition of the new VP of Sales, Ryan Lenett. Ryan will be responsible for the leadership of the Deviate sales team, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions for customer needs. Ryan is a well-known figure in the entrepreneurial world, having had much success in sales and marketing, finance, and team building.





Ryan Lenett - VP of Sales

Additionally, Ryan has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with customers and industry notables. "His winning attitude and charming personality are assets that will complement and enhance Deviates' ability to meet the needs of our clients as we continue to provide best in class service and results and innovative products to the marketplace. We are delighted that Ryan has decided to join Deviate. He has already embarked on this journey, meeting with many clients and partner networks. Please join us in welcoming him to the Deviate Family!" says Jonas Muthoni, Deviate Agency CEO and founder.

Within his team-building line of work, Ryan Lenett also finds great reward in the ability to positively influence others by showing them that the pursuit of career aspirations can be truly gratifying. "Finding success as a professional, especially those who hope to inspire and support others, requires you to become a truly selfless leader," Ryan points out. Ryan Lenett shares that his passion has always been to help others achieve their life goals. By joining the team at Deviate Agency, he hopes to inspire others to become resilient in the pursuit of success in their careers.

About Deviate Agency

Deviate is the leading digital marketing and software development agency headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Deviates MO is creating digital solutions to help brands increase and dominate their market share through innovative marketing strategies, executions, and technologies.

