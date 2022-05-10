

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth accelerated in March, largely driven by strong output in the utility sector, provisional figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production surged 19.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 14.8 percent rise in February.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production grew markedly by 51.1 percent and output in manufacturing rose 13.3 percent annually in March.



Mining and quarrying sector registered a 19.4 percent growth in production.



Monthly, industrial production rose 5.0 percent in March, well above previous month's 0.3 percent gain.







