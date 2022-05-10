

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation accelerated for the eleventh successive month in April, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production expanded at a faster pace in March, separate report from the statistical office revealed.



The consumer price index rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in April, following an 8.9 percent increase in March. Prices have been rising since May last year.



Housing costs grew the most, by 35.2 percent annually in April, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 10.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent in April, following a 2.7 percent rise in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 9.1 percent annually in April, following an 8.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



As compared to previous month, the HICP increased 2.0 percent in April, slower than March's 2.7 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production expanded for the second straight month in March, by rising a working-day-adjusted 7.9 percent year-on-year, after a 4.8 percent rebound in February.



Output in electricity supply marked a remarkable growth of 26.8 percent yearly in March and those of manufacturing advanced 4.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 9.2 percent in March, faster than a 7.8 percent gain in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de