Dienstag, 10.05.2022

WKN: A2DW24 ISIN: SE0008091664 Ticker-Symbol: 5LU 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:05 Uhr
0,023 Euro
+0,001
+2,74 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Simris Alg AB is removed (220/22)

On April 22, 2022, the shares and the paid subscribed shares in Simris Alg AB
(the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material
adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. 

Yesterday, May 9, 2022, the Company disclosed a press release with information
on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365)
and the paid subscribed shares (SIMRIS BTA B, ISIN code SE0017768815, order
book ID 254996) in Simris Alg AB shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
