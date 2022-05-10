DJ BILENDI: Q1 2022 revenues: EUR13.4 million, up +52% (+13.7% on a pro forma basis)

Q1 2022 revenues: EUR13.4 million,

up +52% (+13.7% on a pro forma basis)

Paris, May 10, 2022 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the release of its first quarter 2022 revenues.

in MEUR Q12021 Q12021 Q12022[2] - 2022/2021 - 2022/2021 pro forma pro forma[1] France 2.3 3.1 3.4 +43.8% +6.7% International 6.5 8.7 10.1 +54.9% +16.3% Total 8.8 11.8 13.4 +52.0% +13.7%

For the first quarter of 2022, Bilendi's revenues amounted to EUR13.4 million, up +52.0% (+50.6% at constant exchange rates) compared to the same period in 2021. On a pro forma basis, as if the respondi acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2021, revenues were up +13.7%.

International business was the driving force behind this good momentum, with revenues up 54.9% to EUR10.1m (+16.3% on a pro forma basis). This is another exceptional performance, following on from Q4 2021, which already showed remarkable growth of +43.3%.

In France, business momentum was also excellent, with revenues up 43.8% (+6.7% on a pro forma basis). This performance is all the more noteworthy, given that it is based on a demanding comparable basis, with already strong growth of 25.3% in Q1 2021.

Respondi, whose integration is already well underway, has made a significant contribution to thissolid performance in Q1. With this acquisition, Bilendi has increased the number of its panelists, expanded and diversified its client portfolio, expanded its teams and strengthened its geographical positions.

Objectives for 2026 reaffirmed

In light of this successful start to the year, Bilendi confidently reaffirms its offensive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, i.e. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: first-half 2022 revenues: July 26, 2022 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially. Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 44.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO m.bidou@bilendi.com Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

[1]As if the acquisition of respondi had taken place on January 1, 2021

[2] Integration of 100% of Humanizee SAS, which owns the Discussnow platform, as of January 1, 2021, and of 100% of respondi as of December 1, 2021

