NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Boliden (146/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards, and futures in Boliden AB (BOLI) due to a split redemption. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 144/22. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the below files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067739