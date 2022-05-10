Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.: FL Entertainment to become a public company listed on Euronext Amsterdam by combining with Pegasus Entrepreneurs

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.



FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in independent content production and the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe through its Banijay Group 1 and Betclic Everest Group 2 businesses

and Betclic Everest Group businesses 2021 revenue of approximately €3.5 billion and Adjusted EBITDA 3 of approximately €609 million

of approximately €609 million FL Entertainment Group has a compelling opportunity as a public company, through both expected growth and the extensive consolidation opportunities for its two businesses

Transaction gives implied pro forma equity value of €4.1 billion and pro forma enterprise value of €7.2 billion 4 - the largest business combination by a European-listed SPAC

- the largest business combination by a European-listed SPAC Over €620 million of cash commitments to FL Entertainment already secured: (i) approximately €220 million PIPE investments, (ii) €250 million invested by controlling shareholder Financière Lov, (iii) €50 million invested by Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital as part of their forward purchase agreement (' FPA ') and (iv) more than €100 million from Pegasus Entrepreneurs secured through signed non-redemption commitments

') and (iv) more than €100 million from Pegasus Entrepreneurs secured through signed non-redemption commitments Recognizing the strong demand from investors thus far, the parties will continue to market the PIPE participation to a broader scope of investors with a target size of €250 million

Equity roll-over of minority shareholders in the Banijay Group (Vivendi, Fimalac and De Agostini) and the Betclic Everest Group (SBM International5) to become shareholders in FL Entertainment



PARIS and AMSTERDAM, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FL Entertainment N.V.6 ("FL Entertainment" or the "Company") and Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. ("Pegasus Entrepreneurs"), a special purpose acquisition company ('SPAC') focused on European growth companies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in the listing of FL Entertainment on Euronext Amsterdam. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named FL Entertainment and will be led by Stéphane Courbit as Chairman and François Riahi as CEO.

Stéphane Courbit, Chairman of the board of FL Entertainment (the 'FLE Board') and founder of Banijay said:

"Achieving a public listing of FL Entertainment through this partnership with Pegasus Entrepreneurs is a milestone in the history of our group. As a result of the transaction, the group will benefit from a robust balance sheet and will be very well positioned to capture growth in the entertainment industry. FL Entertainment is all about partnership, and I am pleased to welcome Pegasus Entrepreneurs and its sponsors as shareholders to our strengthened partnership with Vivendi, SBM International, Fimalac and De Agostini, our existing shareholders in Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group who have given us their full support to make FL Entertainment even more powerful. One of the key strengths of FL Entertainment is its management team: François Riahi as CEO of FL Entertainment, Marco Bassetti as CEO of the Banijay Group and Nicolas Béraud as CEO of the Betclic Everest Group. Both Marco and Nicolas have developed their businesses with tremendous success so far and will continue to do so in the new structure, supported by a talented team."

Pierre Cuilleret, sponsor and CEO of Pegasus Entrepreneurs, and future member of the FLE Board said:

"Pegasus Entrepreneurs was created by long-term investors with the objective of partnering with an entrepreneur-led European company with a track-record of achieving profitable growth, and the potential to accelerate growth and create value with access to our expertise, network and listing platform. We could not dream of a better opportunity than partnering with FL Entertainment and Stéphane Courbit to achieve our objective on behalf of our shareholders. The proposed business combination with FL Entertainment benefits from strong support from our shareholders and investors, as evidenced by unprecedented level of non-redemption commitments already received, as well as the largest ever PIPE raising by a European-listed SPAC. We look forward to the next stage of FL Entertainment's growth and value creation."

Investment highlights

FL Entertainment together with its subsidiaries is a global and entrepreneur-led entertainment group (the 'FL Entertainment Group') combining two complementary and successful businesses in digital entertainment market segments with high growth potential: Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group.

The Banijay Group is the world's largest independent content production company7, operating over 120 production companies across 22 countries. It produces both scripted and non-scripted content across all genres, including reality shows, entertainment and talk shows, game shows, factual entertainment, documentary, drama, animation and comedy. The Banijay Group has a multi-genre catalogue of over 120,000 hours of original standout programming, the world's largest content catalogue in the independent production sector8. It has produced successful long-running programmes such as Survivor, Versailles, Peaky Blinders, Germinal and MasterChef. The global content production industry was valued at approximately €200 billion in 2021and is structurally growing. The Banijay Group is ideally positioned for future growth leveraging and has a proven and scalable business model, the world's largest content catalogue and strong franchises.

The Betclic Everest Group operates in the online sports betting and gaming segment and believes it is the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe.9 The Betclic Everest Group generates revenues from its operations in ten countries. Its five main geographies are France, Portugal, Poland, Germany and Italy, which together represent 91% of its revenue in the year ended 31 December 2021. The Betclic Everest Group primarily operates in regulated markets and these solid and mature regulatory environments are expected to support the growth of the global online gambling market. The Betclic Everest Group has a proprietary technology platform that offers award-winning user experience and products. Online sports betting and gaming is expected to reach approximately €115 billion in the next five years (+11% CAGR 2020-27E)10.

FL Entertainment is controlled by Financière Lov and led by Stéphane Courbit, an entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, and François Riahi. Financière Lov invested in Betclic in 2007, founded the Banijay Group in 2008 and has developed the two businesses to form an entertainment group and has an outstanding track-record of growing businesses and creating value for shareholders. For the year ended 31 December 2021, the combined revenue of Banijay and Betclic amounts to approximately €3.5 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €609 million, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow11 of approximately €498 million, representing an Adjusted Cash Conversion12 of approximately 82%.

FL Entertainment will benefit from experienced governance and leadership. The FLE Board will be composed of a majority of members independent of Financière Lov, including two members appointed by Pegasus Entrepreneurs, including Pierre Cuilleret, CEO of Pegasus Entrepreneurs, as well as two members appointed by Vivendi, and one by SBM International. François Riahi, CEO of Financière Lov, will also be the CEO of FL Entertainment. Sophie Kurinckx, currently CFO of Banijay, will move to the position of CFO of FL Entertainment. Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay and Nicolas Beraud, CEO of Betclic, will keep their full role and responsibilities in their respective company, form part of the Senior Management team of FL Entertainment and will be invited to attend all FLE Board meetings as permanent guests.

Guidance and outlook

In the year ended 31 December 2022, FL Entertainment expects revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively approximately €3.8 billion and approximately €645 million13, Adjusted Cash Conversion of approximately 80% and Leverage14 between 3.0x and 3.5x.

For the medium term, the Company targets annual organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits for the Banijay Group and in the low teens for the Betclic Everest Group. The Company targets a stable Adjusted EBITDA margin15 for both businesses. The Company targets Adjusted Cash Conversion of approximately 80% and will aim to distribute at least one third of Adjusted Net Income, with a leverage policy below 3.0x.

Transaction overview

The contemplated transaction consists of (i) the business combination of FL Entertainment and Pegasus Entrepreneurs resulting in a public listing of FL Entertainment on Euronext Amsterdam, (ii) the equity roll-over of the minority shareholders in the Banijay Group (Vivendi, Fimalac and De Agostini) and the Betclic Everest Group (SBM International) to become shareholders of FL Entertainment, and (iii) raising of targeted circa €760 million of proceeds.

The transaction implies a pro forma equity value for FL Entertainment of €4.1 billion and a pro forma enterprise value of €7.2 billion. As a result of the transaction, Financière Lov (controlled by the Courbit family) is expected to hold 46% of the share capital of the Company and 72% of its voting rights through a multiple voting rights mechanism. Vivendi16, Fimalac16, SBM and De Agostini are expected to hold approximately 19%, 7%, 10% and 5% of the effective economic interests of the Company respectively. The initial free float is expected to represent approximately 10% of the Company (approximately €400 million).

Total PIPE investments of €219 million have already been committed. These investments come from high-quality long-term investors, including among others Exor, Vivendi, Fimalac, AXA Investment Managers (acting on behalf of the AXA Companies) and Arjo (the investment vehicle of Didier Le Menestrel). In addition, Financière Lov will invest at least €250 million and Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital will invest €50 Million as part of their FPA committed at the time of Pegasus Entrepreneurs IPO. All commitments are at a price per share of €10.

The parties will keep flexibility to extend the PIPE with a target of €250 million.

Financière Lov, Financière Agache, Pegasus Acquisitions Partners Holding B.V. and Tikehau Capital have agreed to a 36-month lock-up, Vivendi to a 18-month lock-up, SBM International and Fimalac to a 12-month lock-up, and De Agostini to a 6-month lock-up, subject to certain customary exemptions.

The proposed business combination, which has been unanimously approved by the FLE Board and the board of Pegasus Entrepreneurs, is expected to close on 30 June 2022 and subsequently list on 1 July 2022. The business combination is subject to approval by Pegasus Entrepreneurs' shareholders and other regulatory and customary closing conditions which must be met by 31 August 2022 at the latest.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Pegasus Entrepreneurs shareholders (the 'EGM') will be held to vote, amongst others, on approval of the proposed business combination and, as a technical matter, the merger, in accordance with the merger proposal. The date of the EGM will be confirmed in the coming days and Pegasus Entrepreneurs will issue a shareholder circular, which includes key information regarding the business combination.

Pegasus Entrepreneurs' shareholders representing €102 million or almost 50% of the SPAC cash escrow of €210 million have already signed non-redemption undertakings and agreed to vote in favour of the transaction. Taking into account the Founder shares, this means the merger will be approved by at least 58% of the votes at the EGM.

Advisors

D'Angelin & Co and Rothschild & Co are acting as financial advisors, Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier and Stibbe are acting as legal advisors and Villey Girard Grolleaud is acting as tax advisor to FL Entertainment.

BNP Paribas is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and White & Case and NautaDutilh are acting as legal advisors to Pegasus Entrepreneurs.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale are PIPE placement agents and Linklaters is acting as their legal advisor.

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment is a global entertainment leader led by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, and François Riahi. Through its businesses, Banijay Group and Betclic Everest Group, FL Entertainment is a leader in attractive and high growth market segments, as the largest independent content producer globally and the fastest-growing sports betting platform in Europe. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Banijay and Betclic Everest Group recorded combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of respectively €3.5 billion and €609 million.

About Pegasus Entrepreneurs

Pegasus Entrepreneurs is a SPAC focused on entrepreneurial European growth companies. Backed by serial entrepreneur Pierre Cuilleret, institutional sponsors Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital, and individual sponsors Diego De Giorgi and Jean Pierre Mustier, Pegasus Entrepreneurs successfully raised €210 million in gross offering proceeds and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: PEACE and PEACW) on 10 December 2021. Pegasus Entrepreneurs targeted a business combination with an entrepreneur-led European-headquartered business that had a track record of achieving high growth and has a clear growth and value creation plan. On 10 May 2022 Pegasus Entrepreneurs and FL Entertainment N.V announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in the listing of FL Entertainment on Euronext Amsterdam. Combining with FL Entertainment, it raised the biggest PIPE for a European-listed SPAC and secured an extraordinarily low level of redemptions.

