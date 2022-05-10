44 renowned e-commerce, distribution and logistics companies have adopted this pioneering zero-emission vehicle with growing success

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announces that its ATM 38T FULL ELEC vehicle, dedicated to logistics, has passed the one million kilometer mark since its launch. The most famous French and international brands have adopted this electric vehicle, a pioneer in zero emission.

A symbolic milestone reached less than 5 years after the 1st ATM 38T FULL ELEC was put into service

Today, more than 40 brands use the ATM on logistics platforms and industrial sites every day. This marketing was done through the distributor BLYYD, which starts to deploy in 2022 deliveries in Germany, England and soon in Spain and Benelux.

In less than 5 years, the ATM FULL ELEC fleet has proven itself in France. Thanks to this success, this zero emission vehicle is starting to be exported in Europe and in the United States with the leader of e-commerce and transport for which volumes of thousands of vehicles are being negotiated.

The brands that already use GAUSSIN's ATM in their activities are the following

Agediss

Amazon France

Auchan

Barilla

Bert and You

BHT (Allemagne)*

BILS Deroo

BLYYD Spare

Boulanger

BUT

Carrefour

Cdiscount

CMR Kuhne Nagel

CMR Location

Compact (Royaume-Uni)*

Conforama

Decathlon

DSM Nutrition

Fandi Emballages

Fernride (DE)

Geodis

GERFLOR

Grimonprez

GXO

Heppner

ID Logisitics

Jacques Martin

Kuhne Nagel

La Poste Colissimo

Leclerc

Leclerc Socara

Leroy Merlin

LOMAK

Michelin

Mondial Relay

Normandie Manutention

Plug Power (US)

Relais Vert

Royal Canin

SAFRAN

Stef

UPS (US)

XPO

Yves Rocher

Distributor officially installed. In 2022, new distributors are planned for Spain and Benelux.

GAUSSIN plans to deliver 61 ATMs on order in 2022:

34 ATM via BLYYD for the European market,

- 2 to Nexport for the launch in Australia,

- 20 to Plug Power and 5 to Robotic Research for their customers in the US market.

One million kilometers driven with a new vehicle that makes the difference with its unique performance and the equivalent of 3,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions

Today, the fleet of ATMs operating on logistics sites that are increasingly eco-responsible has passed the one million kilometer mark. This symbolic threshold represents more than 20 times around the Earth.

The carbon footprint of this zero-emission fleet is also very interesting with the elimination of more than 3000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

An ATM has a 24-hour autonomy thanks to the "battery swapping" option, an invention patented by GAUSSIN that allows to swap batteries on an ATM in only 3 minutes. This means that the vehicle is not immobilized while the battery is being charged, resulting in a 99.5% availability rate.

The birth of an electric and hydrogen range for transport and logistics with the ATM 38 tonnes, for port container terminals with the APM 75 tonnes, and for airports with the ART 80 tonnes

Since the 1st ATM, a complete range of products has been created with different derivatives for other international markets

The ASBM 75 tonnes, capable of moving road semi-trailers but also swap bodies

The APM 75 tonnes, a version used for container terminal operations

The ART 80 tonnes, a GSE (Ground Support Equipment) tanker used on airport tarmacs.

All these vehicles are available with 100% electric or hydrogen engines, with the possibility of having a driver on board or being 100% autonomous.

A new production site in France, immediately available with a capacity of 2,400 vehicles per year

GAUSSIN recently announced (see press release of April 7, 2022) the increase of its production capacities with the installation of a new 28,000 square-meter site in Saint Vallier, in the Saône-et-Loire region. GAUSSIN was already present in this region, where the Group has created two assembly lines for ATM and APM vehicles via its subsidiary METALLIANCE (see press release of June 24, 2021), partly located in 8,000 square meters of industrial premises currently being renovated by the Creusot Montceau Urban Community.

This new site will notably be dedicated to the production of ATM logistics vehicles in order to meet the increasing demand on the European and American markets. Immediately available, and previously in the hands of the American handling group TEREX, then of the Scandinavian group KONECRANES which closed it in March 2021, this new site does not require a building permit and already has the necessary infrastructure. The SEMCIB (Société D'économie Mixte Pour La Coopération Industrielle En Bourgogne) is the owner-lessor.

The site will be able to accommodate 8 production lines capable of manufacturing 200 vehicles each, i.e., a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per year. It will bring the total capacity to 2,400 vehicles per year. In the immediate future, it will allow the production of 400 additional vehicles per year and will make it possible to meet the contracts signed with the world leaders in e-commerce, transport and logistics.

Next steps

HyVolution in Paris: May 11 to 12

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Los Angeles: May 9 to 12

H2 Racing Truck World Tour

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

In January 2022, GAUSSIN successfully completed the 2022 Dakar Rally with its H2 Racing Truck, the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to enter the race and generate zero CO2 emissions.

In March 2022, Christophe Gaussin was named "Hydrogen Personality of the year" at the Hydrogénies Trophées de l'hydrogène ceremony held at the French National Assembly.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com

* Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and similar expressions. Although GAUSSIN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of GAUSSIN, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties inherent to supply difficulties related to the health situation, shortage of raw materials or current conflicts, decisions of State authorities, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, price inflation. GAUSSIN does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

