Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Q1 FY 2022 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT), (FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced first quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT.

The Q1 2022 financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q1:22, total revenue grew 399%, to $2,974,695, compared to $596,303 in Q1:21. The Q1:22 net loss was $18,434,541, or $0.06 per share on 285,224,469 weighted average shares, compared to a Q1:21 net loss of $44,158,519 (which included a $40 million, non-cash loss on financial instruments), or $0.26 per share on 168,864,762 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $18,745,199, compared to $2,393,475 in Q1:21. In Q1:22, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment were $1,746,936. As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $30.2 million, including about $0.5 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $3.3 million in various interest-free loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency), and common shares outstanding were 296,614,994.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of

March 31, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,749,773 $ 46,645,704 Restricted cash 478,897 788,768 Short-term investments - 2,875,638 Grants receivable 29,150 175,780 Accounts receivable 2,514,443 1,665,700 Inventory 366,959 265,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,843,663 3,451,367 Assets held for sale 72,000,000 75,500,000 Due from related parties 10,314 10,657 Total current assets 108,993,199 131,379,332 Intangible assets, net 28,306,272 28,971,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,977,784 27,018,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,230,735 6,278,547 Goodwill 240,769,981 240,376,634 Total assets $ 414,277,971 $ 434,024,451

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 9,944,822 13,335,470 Current portion of long-term debt 363,654 491,278 Current portion of deferred revenues 695,160 779,732 Current portion of deferred government assistance 858,942 846,612 Preferred stock liability 72,000,000 75,500,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 782,901 663,861 Asset retirement obligations 21,937 21,937 Total current liabilities 84,667,416 91,638,890 Deferred revenues 660,297 637,008 Deferred government assistance - 3,038 Deferred tax liability 329,205 324,479 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,676,258 3,706,774 Funding obligation 286,182 268,976 Long-term debt 2,920,931 2,737,171 Total liabilities 92,540,289 99,316,336

Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 286,927,265 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 265,106 262,751 Additional paid-in capital 467,692,775 463,136,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 608,446 (296,936 ) Accumulated deficit (146,828,645 ) (128,394,104 ) Total stockholders' equity 321,737,682 334,708,115 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 414,277,971 $ 434,024,451



META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Three months ended

March 31,

2022 2021





Revenue



Product sales 168,127 22,047 Development revenue 2,806,568 574,256 Total Revenue 2,974,695 596,303 Cost of goods sold 778,712 400 Gross Profit 2,195,983 595,903 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 1,035,986 396,594 General & Administrative 14,597,913 2,592,885 Research & Development 3,971,139 1,779,256 Total operating expenses 19,605,038 4,768,735 Loss from operations (17,409,055 ) (4,172,832 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (164,434 ) (450,908 ) Gain (Loss) on foreign exchange, net 148,391 (166,444 ) Loss on financial instruments, net - (40,004,921 ) Other (loss) income, net (1,009,443 ) 591,907 Total other income (expenses) (1,025,486 ) (40,030,366 ) Loss before income taxes (18,434,541 ) (44,203,198 ) Income tax recovery - 44,679 Net loss (18,434,541 ) (44,158,519 ) Other Comprehensive Income net of tax Foreign currency translation gain 905,382 21,128 Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk - 671,600 Total Other Comprehensive Income 905,382 692,728 Comprehensive loss (17,529,159 ) (43,465,791 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.06 ) (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 285,224,469 168,864,762



META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

$ $

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (18,434,541 ) (44,158,519 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance income (12,920 ) - Non-cash interest expense 126,714 358,562 Non-cash lease expense 240,548 73,383 Deferred income tax - (44,679 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,672,969 590,201 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (140,902 ) 31,339 Loss on financial instruments, net - 40,004,921 Change in deferred revenue (79,146 ) 565,801 Non-cash government assistance (3,047 ) (348,650 ) Loss on debt settlement - 19,253 Stock-based compensation 3,995,442 426,794 Non-cash consulting expense 196,541 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,306,857 ) 88,119 Net cash used in operating activities (18,745,199 ) (2,393,475 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets - (128,209 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,746,936 ) (1,477,329 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 2,884,999 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,138,063 (1,605,538 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 1,096,262 Repayments of long-term debt (91,641 ) (12,098 ) Proceeds from government grants - 223,384 Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes - 13,963,386 Proceeds from stock option exercises 197,167 48,629 Proceeds from warrants exercises 169,575 47,839 Net cash provided by financing activities 275,101 15,367,402

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,332,035 ) 11,368,389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 47,434,472 1,395,683 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 126,233 108,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 30,228,670 12,872,650

Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents 1,772,821 127,456 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 146,822 1,300,573 Settlement of liabilities in common stock - 52,063,431 Interest paid on debt - 64,528



Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with SEC filing date of March 2, 2022, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

