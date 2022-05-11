Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kaufen? „Monstermeldung“ am späten Dienstagabend! Machen Sie sich auf etwas gefasst...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
10.05.22
18:54 Uhr
24,120 Euro
-0,240
-0,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,54025,04007:18
24,16024,54010.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2022 | 07:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid be Flex LNG for the first quarter 2022

May 11, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the first quarter 2022

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information regarding the payment date for the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.75 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: 23 May 2022

Ex-date: 24 May 2022

Record date: 25 May 2022

Payment date: On or about 7 June 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 10 June 2022.

Date of approval: 10 May 2022

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.