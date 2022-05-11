Founded by Rajiv Dingra, Ex-CEO of WATConsult (Dentsu Inc. Acquired Agency), who brings 15 years of digital marketing experience of working with the world's best clients and brands.

ReBid is the world's 1st Unified Marketing and Advertising AI Automation platform which is ready for the cookieless world and uses proprietary AI based algorithms that leverages MadTech (MarTech AdTech) to simplify digital marketing. ReBid has unified workflows, data harmonization and real-time automated reporting. This translates into an immediate saving of 40% on resources and leads to incremental Returns on Ad spends (ROAS) by over 30%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005910/en/

ReBid Dashboard (Graphic: Business Wire)

ReBid's multiple partner integrations across ads, marketing, data management and more provide an unprecedented reach of 98% of global digital media audiences.

ReBid has snapped up marquee clients across SEA, Middle East and the US driving 200% business growth since the start of the year.

"ReBid unifies, simplifies and scales every client's digital marketing and advertising efforts and also saves real dollars in the process while having significant impact on ROAS uptick. Our AI led cookieless approach and clear focus on 1st party data enrichment allows brands and marketers to build a single view of their customers as they future proof their digital marketing," said Rajiv Dingra, Founder CEO, RD&X Network.

ReBid provides a host of benefits and features, including:

Access to ads activation and reporting capabilities across integrations like Search Display (Google Ads), Social Ads (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter LinkedIn Ads), Programmatic (Display Video 360 and many more), Ad servers (Campaign Manager 360), Analytics (Google Analytics) more

Fully Automated and One click Reporting exportable in 20+ precreated reporting templates

CXO view dashboards with key insights across Channel, Creative, Device and Keyword Performance

Real Time monitoring of live campaigns KPI and Pacing status

Optimize live campaigns across 15 platforms in a single click

AI recommendations across bid, budgets, pacing and more across media plans and campaigns

Onboard 1st party data and convert to ID before activating it across top Programmatic Platforms

Access and analyze log level programmatic data and in house programmatic

Build and enrich single view of the customer journey across web and app users and automate entire marketing workflow

ReBid is an enterprise grade platform certified with highest global security and data compliance certifications like SOC2, ISO 27001 and GDPR.

ReBid also has a free to signup version for digital marketers to try out.

About RD&X Network

Founded by Rajiv Dingra in 2020 RD&X Network is a global marketing and advertising technology company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It leverages MarTech, AdTech and Deep Tech to drive creative, media, data, and business transformation, helping global businesses become Real-time, Disruptive and thereby achieve eXponential growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005910/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ruchi Mehta

AVP Marketing

corpcomm@rdandx.com

+91 9833052656