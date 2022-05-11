Regulatory News:

The share purchase agreement signed by Air Liquide (Paris: Al) on March 23rd 2022 with an investment service provider (see statement) has matured as of May 9th 2022.

Pursuant to this agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders Meeting of May 4th, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,200,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.25% of the share capital of the Group as of March 23rd 2022) leading to a final total purchase amount of 190,783,440.00€. The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of the Company.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005462/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Group Financing Treasury

Guillaume.Serey@airliquide.com