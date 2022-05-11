CareDx, Inc.: CareDx Showcases Latest Innovation in Transplantation at European EFI 2022 Conference

Posters and Symposium Feature Latest Advances in AlloSeq Portfolio Including HLA Typing and Hematopoietic Stem Cell and Organ Transplant Monitoring

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers - today announced it will be presenting the latest information on its AlloSeq portfolio of pre- and post-transplant solutions for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, including QTYPE, and post-transplant hematopoietic stem cell and organ transplant surveillance during poster presentations and the symposium taking place at this year's EFI 2022 Conference.



The joint 2022 European Federation for Immunogenetics (EFI) and Histocompatibility Conference takes place from May 17 to May 20 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"CareDx is a global leader in transplant, and Europe is our largest commercial presence outside the U.S. As such, we are proud to bring innovative, best-in-class solutions to researchers, laboratories, and clinicians in Europe with our AlloSeq franchise, including AlloSeq Tx17 and Tx9 for HLA typing, AlloSeq cfDNA for organ transplant monitoring, and AlloSeq HCT for hematopoietic stem cell monitoring research," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "There are few companies 100% dedicated to transplant, which is what makes CareDx's mission and commitment so unique and important for transplant patients."

CareDx will be on hand to showcase its leadership in serving European laboratories, researchers, and clinicians with its leading product portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS) based AlloSeq products, which serve pre- and post-transplantation. For pre-transplant, CareDx offers HLA typing solutions, QTYPE, AlloSeq Tx17, and newly introduced AlloSeq Tx9, covering 9 key HLA loci. For post-transplantation monitoring, CareDx offers AlloSeq HCT chimerism testing using NGS for research use only and AlloSeq cfDNA for labs to assess transplanted organ health. Additionally, CareDx provides pre-transplant HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance testing for customers wanting to use its service lab in Stockholm, Sweden, for clinical research.

"Together with CareDx, we are working on several projects for which we use the AlloSeq Tx17 kits for high-resolution HLA typing, as well as the AlloSeq cfDNA kits for detecting cell-free DNA," said Sebastiaan Heidt, Associate Professor, Leiden University Medical Centre, and group leader and organizer of EFI 2022. "CareDx's innovative assays allow us to answer research questions that were previously not possible to address."

CareDx Symposium: "Advancing Patient Care: Pre- and Post-Transplant Solutions to Improve the Patient Journey," will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 1-2pm CEST. For more detailed agendas, speakers, and to register please follow this link.

The following AlloSeq data will be presented:

Title Presenter Poster Featuring AlloSeq Tx17 and Hybrid Capture Assay Identification of rare and well-defined HLA alleles in a Greek population using next-generation sequencing assay Diamonto Kouniaki 71 Deletions in MICA demonstrate haplotype diversity within the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and possible associations with specific HLA-C-B alleles Christopher Newbound 85 An algorithm for detection of HLA-loss relapse using NGS data of HLA genotyping Milena Vrana 90 Detection and characterization of a novel HLA-C partial deletion-inversion in two unrelated donor samples using hybrid capture Lindsey Madden 94 Featuring AlloSeq Tx17 and QTYPE Discordant results from real time PCR and hybrid capture leading to update of HLA-C*04:61 to a null allele (C*04:61N) Supaneda Kolanski 95 Featuring AlloSeq cfDNA Assay and Software Impact of dd-cfDNA in the occurrence of acute rejection in lung transplant recipients Pascal Pedini 29 Kinetics of dd-cfDNA and the cfDNA fragmentation patterns after renal transplant Eva Gonzalez-Roca 31

