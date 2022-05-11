Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, announced today that Great Place to Work has designated the Company among the "Best Workplaces Switzerland" in 2022. Selexis joins organizations across a broad spectrum of industries whose employees believe their workplace culture inspires trust and camaraderie. This is the fifth straight year Selexis has earned this recognition.

"It is truly an honor to be granted this distinction for a fifth straight year," said Regine Brokamp, Chief Operating Officer, Selexis, "It is a testament to the dedication of our people and culture. The designation serves as a reminder of the great work we do together as an organization and offers us insight on how we can evolve our workplace culture to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our staff."

Great Place to Work evaluates a company's merit through an anonymous survey focused on attributes in workplace culture believed to inspire trust, such as credibility, respect, fairness and camaraderie. It then audits the company's corporate culture and HR practices and combines the scores from both the survey and audit to determine a company's ranking.

Michael Hermann, Co-Owner and Consultant, Great Place to Work: "A culture of trust is essential for an effective way of working together and being successful as an organisation. The awarded companies received excellent feedback from their employees when it comes to critical dimensions such as credibility of the management, respect, fairness and camaraderie plus pride."

About Great Place to Work Switzerland

As an international consulting firm with offices in over 60 countries, Great Place to Work helps organizations develop a great workplace culture. In Switzerland, Great Place to Work was founded in 2008 and has offices in Zurich and Lausanne. Great Place to Work uses a globally established model with evidence-based standards to analyze workplace culture. Organizations with an outstanding workplace culture succeed in activating the potential of all their employees, thereby increasing value creation. The basis for this is mutual trust, lived values and leadership quality. Based on an employee survey and a Culture Audit, the strengths and potentials of workplace culture can be evaluated and further developed by implementing concrete measures. This approach both shows the impact on value creation and enables comparison with other organizations. This provides the basis for both the "Great Place to Work Certification" (and thus the participation in the list of the "Best Workplaces Switzerland") and the "Great Start! Certification" for Swiss training companies. Every year, Great Place to Work Switzerland evaluates the workplace culture of more than 100 organizations from SMEs to large corporations and thereby supports their development into attractive employers. You can find more information on: https://en.greatplacetowork.ch/.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 158 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005023/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com