Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
11.05.2022 | 14:05
BluOr Bank AS bond public offering

From May 16, 2022, 10:00 EEST BluOr Bank AS bonds (ISIN code LV0000802569)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is May 27, 2022, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 7 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania
and Estonia. In case of over-subscription, BluOr Bank has the right to increase
the volume of the offering by up to 3 000 Bonds and the offering may also be
decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of
a bond. The interest rate of the unsecured bonds is 7% per annum. Interest is
paid out quarterly. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the
ISIN code LV0000802569. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system and Nasdaq CSD. 

Offering via Stock Exchange Trading System (for investors in Latvia, Lithuania
and Estonia) 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: BORABONDIPO (LV0000802569)
The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
May 16, 2022 from 10:00 until 16:00;
May 17 - May 26, 2022 from 09:00 until 16:00;
May 27, 2022 from 09:00 until 15:30.
Settlement date: June 1 , 2022

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Offering via Nasdaq CSD (for investors in Estonia)

An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares must contact
their bank, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective
investor. 

The Prospectus and the Final Terms in English and the translation of Issue
Specific summary into English, Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian languages are
available in electronic form on the website of BluOr Bank AS
https://www.bluorbank.lv/en/investors 

Auction rules and prospectus are available in the attachments.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

