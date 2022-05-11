BANXA Holdings: Banxa Launches Direct Cash to NFT Checkout Solution for the NFT Market

Highlights:

Banxa announces entry into USD$17 billion NFT market (1) with new cash (fiat) to NFT checkout - launching with leading NFT marketplace Atomic Hub.

Signed key new partners in April including BitForex, Umbria and CoinTiger.

5 new coins and chains added including HBAR, LUNA and WAXP.

AUD$79 million (USD$56 million) in Total Transaction Value (TTV) in line with market volumes.

TORONTO ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company") announces the launch of its new product offering Fiat to NFT Checkout in partnership with leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Atomic Hub.

With the rapid rise of the NFT consumer market over the last 12 months, this release positions Banxa to participate in the growing market, allowing its global partner network access to millions of end users looking to more easily purchase NFTs with credit cards.

This product launch has been in collaboration with Atomic Hub - the leading 'Play to Earn' NFT marketplace that is home of key collections including Atari, Hasbro and Hot Wheels. With an infrastructure built on the WAX blockchain (certified carbon neutral and regarded as the most powerful API enabled chain, allowing for the fastest ecommerce transactions), Banxa believes this is the first of many partnerships in the ecosystem that will reduce friction for NFT purchases. With the NFT space growing to over $USD17 billion in sales in 2021, and a rapidly growing utility focused market, NFTs have quickly become a critical piece of the Web3 ecosystem.

Banxa CEO Holger Arians said, "Banxa is thrilled to build upon our foundation On- and Off-Ramp product with our new Fiat to NFT checkout. We know there is a huge amount of friction in the NFT purchase journey - and we believe our checkout product will make it easier for consumers to purchase NFTs with our partners - furthering our commitment to create more access points in and out of the cryptocurrency market."

In the April period, Banxa can announce five new partners including BitForex, the leading crypto trading platform of over 5 millions users, Singaporean crypto exchange CoinTiger and DeFi platform Umbria,

In the same period the team also listed five new coins and chains including:

HBAR on its native Hedera Hashgraph

LUNA on its native TERRAblockchain

UST on its native TERRA blockchain

WAXP on its native WAX blockchain

USDC on its native Hedera Hashgraph

This re-enforces Banxa's commitment to offering the widest range of coins and blockchains to its global partner network of exchanges, wallets, dApps and NFT marketplaces.

For the month end of April, Banxa also recorded AUD $79 million (USD $56 million) in TTV (Total Transaction Value), in line with market downturn and peer base.

(1) Source: ??https://atelier.net/news/the-2021-nft-market-report-presented-by-nonfungible

