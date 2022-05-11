JZZ Technologies, Inc. has agreed to license up to 12 million images of video content licensed by the Company from Michelle Ciardulli for the creation of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) digital artworks.

Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has entered a license agreement for the non-exclusive NFT license / production rights for up to 12 million NFTs (100,000 frames with up 120 permutations per frame) of video content licensed by JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, JZZ Technologies, Inc. acquired the rights to license at least 12 hours of video for the express purpose of creating, modifying, and selling NFT (Non-Fungible Token) digital artwork. Modifications and production of the NFTs from original frames are at the sole discretion of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

NFTs are a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, digital works and videos. They are bought and sold online, mostly using cryptocurrency. NFTs are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos using blockchains. NFTs are also designed as one of a kind, or one of a very limited run, each identified by a unique code.

The content acquired by JZZ Technologies includes a variety of images, movie stock, TV stock, out takes, and B-Roll footage from the productions of Actor and Cinematographer Michelle Ciardulli. In all, the raw footage accounts for over 1 million raw images from video and stills, each of which can be artistically produced into numerous NFTs.

The Agreement provides that Michelle Ciardulli shall provide a letter of authenticity, permission for publicity and bio information for the content, and Michelle Ciardulli for sales, marketing, and publicity purposes. Michelle Ciardulli will receive an upfront fee of 3 million shares of common stock of JZZ Technologies, Inc., plus 25% of sales compensation in the same manner as received for each NFT derived from the licensed content.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. plans to create over 12 million NFTs from this material and market them through their online database of 30+ million seniors, and through social media channels.

"The acquisition of the rights to productions of Actor and Cinematographer Michelle Ciardulli is an important point for our planned digital acquisitions", states Charles Cardona. "There is a lot of rare and untapped film footage that is aligned with developing and selling NFTs that we produce. The works can quickly become a major revenue source for our company as we sell through our ready-made marketing channels."

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

