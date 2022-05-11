IK Multimedia Releases iRig Pro Quattro I/O

A new professional mobile interface with 4 mic/instrument preamps for content creators, journalists and musicians in the field

Modena,Itay / Sunrise, USA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IK Multimedia has released iRig Pro Quattro I/O, a professional-quality 4-input / 2-output field recording audio and MIDI interface with up to 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and a MEMS mic onboard for instant recording. A deluxe bundle is also available with custom XY stereo mic capsules and complete accessories.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O offers 4 high-quality, low-noise mic preamps with phantom power; Hi-Z and line-level instrument, RCA and TRS inputs; plus XLR balanced, 3.5 mm stereo and headphone outputs; and full MIDI I/O.

Field Recording Interface or Standalone Mixer

iRig Pro Quattro I/O turns any mobile device or Mac/PC laptop into a full-featured, professional field recorder. It also works as a standalone preamp and mixer powered via 4x AA batteries, USB or DC IN. All inputs/outputs can be used to capture and mix multiple sources to DSLR cameras or send their mix to a PA system with professional quality.

Broadcast / Podcast Interface

Stereo and Mono modes pre-mix up to 4 audio sources down to a stereo or mono track, which can be sent to streaming apps, DSLR cameras or sound systems. In Multichannel mode, all inputs are routed to channels 1 to 4 respectively sending 4 channels of audio to recording apps such as GarageBand or any DAW.

Always Perfect Recordings

A built-in limiter keeps sound levels optimal and avoids clipping on inputs 1 and 2. In Stereo and Mono mode, inputs 3 and 4 can be used as safety channels: recording the same signal as input 1 and 2, but reduced by 12 dB as a backup in case the sound source unexpectedly overloads the main channels.

Streaming with Effects

iRig Pro Quattro I/O includes Loopback+, a powerful feature that lets users select either or both channels 3 and 4 to route microphones or line-level signals to audio apps such as MixBox, AmpliTube or VocaLive for processing and then route their outputs through the Loopback feature and into channels 1 and 2 going to their streaming app.

Software and Apps In-the-box

iRig Pro Quattro I/O comes complete with $/€450 of software for Mac/PC plus over $/€100 of audio production apps for iOS.

Pricing and Availability

iRig Pro Quattro I/O is shipping now and available from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide. iRig Pro Quattro I/O Deluxe is available for preorder with availability expected at the end of June.

iRig Pro Quattro I/O $/€ 349.99* - Includes USB and Lighting cables, batteries, ¼" thread camera adapter.

iRig Pro Quattro I/O Deluxe $/€ 449.99* - Adds 2 x iRig MIC XY stereo microphones, iRig MIC XY windscreen, carrying case, 9V power supply unit.

*All pricing excluding taxes.

