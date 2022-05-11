Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that Dara Mann, vice president, marketing, ophthalmology, has been named a 2022 Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Rising Star. Mann was honored at the 2022 HBA Woman of the Year event yesterday.

The HBA is the leading nonprofit global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women in health care. Mann is being recognized as an accomplished leader at Horizon who has been at the helm of bringing innovative, first-to-market therapies to the patients who need them most.

"I'm grateful to be named a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Rising Star alongside so many other talented, accomplished women in the industry," said Mann. "The cornerstone of what we do and why we do it is our patients and I know that sentiment reverberates throughout this group. Each day we strive to provide resources and treatments for those who have lived for so long without any answers, and this award underscores the importance of that dedication."

Mann has more than 15 years of experience developing best-in-class marketing strategies for both patients and health care providers across various disease states. Since joining Horizon in September 2016, Mann has been a leader in the marketing organization and played a pivotal role in the launch of TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) in January 2020.

"Dara has been instrumental in increasing awareness of TEPEZZA among patients and providers alike," said Keli Walbert, executive vice president, U.S. operations, Horizon. "Launching a medicine during a pandemic is no easy feat, but Dara's steadfast leadership and nimble thinking made it possible to get TEPEZZA therapies to our patients despite it all. I'm proud to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition on behalf of Horizon."

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. The HBA serves over 155 Corporate Partner organizations representing diverse sectors of the healthcare industry including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, marketing, contract research, payer organizations, consulting and other firms. Their nearly 10,000 individual members represent numerous sectors of healthcare as well.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005349/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact:

Catherine Riedel

Executive Director, Corporate Visibility and Media

media@horizontherapeutics.com

Ireland Media Contact:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie