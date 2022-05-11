DGAP-News: Comcast California

Comcast Continues to Champion Latinas in Tech and Their Mission to Lead with Purpose



11.05.2022

Comcast's long-time partner Latinas in Tech (LiT), a non-profit organization with the mission to connect, support and empower Latina women working in the technology industry, is celebrating its sixth annual summit connecting Latinas from 758 technology companies from around the world. This year's theme is Leading with Purpose and the event will reunite, virtually, more than 2,000 Latina technologists, business leaders, philanthropists, investors, developers, innovators, designers, and content creators from May 18th to 20th. Since 2017, Comcast has supported Latinas in Tech with more than $400,000 in grants and has been the summit's presenting sponsor since its inception six years ago. In addition to giving monetary grants, Comcast was instrumental in creating the Career Hub and a suite of professional development trainings that will be launched in September 2022. "Hundreds of companies now publish job openings at Latinas in Tech's career board as they benefit from a highly skilled pool of Latina talent," said Rocio van Nierop, Co-Founder and CEO, Latinas in Tech. "At the same time, we want to make sure that we have a solid and growing pipeline. With Comcast's help, this Fall we will launch a suite of professional development trainings that will be available to Latinas from anywhere in the world at no cost. These resources will help lift up our community and give Latinas the access and representation they deserve within the Tech Industry." Over the years, Comcast's ongoing commitment to and investments in Latinas in Tech have helped the organization: Build a robust online Career Hub that serves as an exclusive recruitment tool between partner technology companies and LiT members;

Develop mentoring programs to foster the advancement of Latinas in technology careers;

Provide hands-on leadership workshops and online professional development opportunities; and

Host monthly networking Meetups "Comcast was one of the first companies to commit to supporting Latinas in Tech and our existence and expansion would not have been possible without Comcast's support," said van Nierop. "While most companies write checks to meet their corporate social responsibility program benchmarks, Comcast has proved time after time that they are a deeply engaged partner and highly involved advocate for increasing Latina representation in the Tech industry." "Latinas in Tech's mission aligns perfectly with Comcast's commitment to investing our resources in ways that help communities realize the transformative potential of media and technology to solve problems, improve lives and create opportunity," said Lorena Hernandez, Community Impact Director for Comcast in California. "Comcast is proud to partner with and invest in Latinas in Tech for their ongoing strategic focus on empowering and educating Latinas. We believe this investment will help create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce in the technology industry." The Latinas in Tech 3-day online conference will feature multiple workshops, including a special track designed for senior employees looking to grow into Executive Director positions, ERG leaders, and members striving to drive their ERG towards excellence. This year's themes are Why Representation Matters: Becoming an Advocate For Latinx Talent In Tech; Your Path To Corporate Boards, and Empowering Internally: The Importance Of Recruiting, Advocating and Mentoring Amongst Latinx Employees. Latinas in Tech will be donating 50% of all 2022 Summit ticket sales to aid the Ukrainian people. For more information about Latinas in Tech Summit 2022, please visit: https://latinasintechsummit.org/press About Latinas in Tech Summit Since 2017, Latinas in Tech has hosted an annual conference to bring together influential Latinas working in technology. At the Latinas in Tech Summit, you'll join over 3,000 Latina techies and tap into the most powerful network for landing tech jobs and growing your tech career. For more information, visit https://latinasintechsummit.org/ About Latinas in Tech Latinas in Tech is a non-profit with humble origins. What started as two friends in need of career support is now a global community of almost 20,000 Latinx women. Our group began in Silicon Valley in 2014 and has since expanded to 20 additional cities with a local footprint around the world. Our mission is ambitious, just like our members: we seek to reshape the tech industry so that Latinx women are not only well-represented but also thriving in the ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.latinasintech.org About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Adriana Arvizo +1 925-200-1919 Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com Latinas in Tech Ana Bretschneider press@latinasintech.org

