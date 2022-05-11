Envela Corporation: Envela Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly Net Income Up 32% Year-over-Year to $2.65 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American re-commerce leader, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

"The Company's robust first-quarter performance affirms our strategic decision to expand and diversify within the re-commerce space. The momentum we saw throughout 2021 continued to build in the first quarter of 2022, with both revenue and bottom line exceeding our expectations," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "Against this backdrop, we plan to proceed with our proven approach-investing in our businesses and employees to build sustainable long-term value."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $47.4 million compared to $25.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the first quarter of 2021 was $35.8 million (75.5% of total revenue), compared to $18.9 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $33.7 million (94% of DGSE total sales), compared to $17.3 million (92% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (6% of DGSE total sales), compared to $1.6 million (8% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the first quarter of 2021 was $11.6 million (24.5% of total revenue), compared to $6.6 million in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $9.6 million (82% of ECHG total sales), compared to $4.7 million (72% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (18% of ECHG total sales), compared to $1.9 million (28% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, compared to $6.3 million in the same year-ago period.

DGSE's gross profit was $4.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale gross profit was $3.7 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $0.5 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same year-ago period.

ECHG's gross profit was $5.5 million, compared to $3.5 million in the same year-ago period. Resale gross profit was $4.6 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same year-ago period. Recycled-material gross profit was $0.9 million, compared to $0.9 million in the same year-ago period.



Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.65 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods, and to seizes retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela's B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver, and diamonds. ECHG (Envela's B2B portfolio) re-commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment, and also provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores, and online. Holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding acquisitions, and the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Envela Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Sales $ 47,415,098 $ 25,490,441 Cost of goods sold 37,704,064 19,186,177 Gross margin 9,711,034 6,304,264 Expenses: Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 6,559,755 4,153,229 Depreciation and Amortization 291,947 204,912 Total operating expenses 6,851,702 4,358,141 Operating income 2,859,332 1,946,123 Other income (expense), net (58,576 ) 271,941 Interest expense 123,239 179,022 Income before income taxes 2,677,517 2,039,042 Income tax expense 30,292 30,770 Net income $ 2,647,225 $ 2,008,272 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,924,631 26,924,381 Diluted 26,939,631 26,939,631

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Envela Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,497,259 $ 10,138,148 Trade receivables, net of allowances 5,357,137 7,166,533 Inventories 14,621,575 14,048,436 Current right-of-use assets from operating leases 1,609,077 1,604,736 Prepaid expenses 612,475 439,038 Other current assets 1,765,355 969,624 Total current assets 35,462,878 34,366,515 Property and equipment, net 9,719,499 9,806,188 Goodwill 6,140,465 6,140,465 Intangible assets, net 2,912,370 3,024,245 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,286,770 5,692,141 Other assets 236,761 237,761 Total assets $ 59,758,743 $ 59,267,315 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable-trade $ 2,857,674 $ 2,488,396 Line of credit - 1,700,000 Notes payable 1,003,592 1,065,794 Current operating lease liabilities 1,584,169 1,573,824 Accrued expenses 1,501,178 1,789,366 Customer deposits and other liabilities 1,244,193 1,179,224 Total current liabilities 8,190,806 9,796,604 Notes payable, less current portion 15,826,264 15,970,337 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,467,131 5,873,057 Total liabilities 29,484,201 31,639,998 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 26,924,631 shares issued and outstanding 269,246 269,246 Additional paid-in capital 40,173,000 40,173,000 Accumulated deficit (10,167,704 ) (12,814,929 ) Total stockholders' equity 30,274,542 27,627,317 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,758,743 $ 59,267,315

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Envela Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operations Net income $ 2,647,225 $ 2,008,272 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation, amortization, and other 291,947 204,912 Bad debt expense - 6,249 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 1,809,397 (344,103 ) Inventories (573,139 ) (1,623,485 ) Prepaid expenses (173,436 ) (576,578 ) Other assets (794,731 ) (100,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 81,088 (240,410 ) Operating leases 5,449 19,616 Customer deposits and other liabilities 64,969 260,615 Net cash provided by (used in) operations 3,358,769 (384,912 ) Investing Investment in note receivable - (123,472 ) Purchase of property and equipment (93,384 ) (200,563 ) Net cash used in investing (93,384 ) (324,035 ) Financing Payments on notes payable, related party - (71,853 ) Payments on notes payable (206,274 ) (40,239 ) Payments on line of credit (1,700,000 ) - Net cash used in financing (1,906,274 ) (112,092 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,359,111 (821,039 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,138,148 9,218,036 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,497,259 $ 8,396,997 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 129,989 $ 179,082 Income taxes $ - $ -

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

