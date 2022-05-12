Financial services company, Garner Tongyeong International announces the expansion of its sustainable financial services to both new and existing clients. The move to introduce more sustainable financial services comes from its repeated interest shown from its existing clients.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Respected financial services firm Garner Tongyeong International (https://www.gtifinancial.com/) has today announced its next step in providing customized sustainable financial advice for its new and existing clients.

Following a recent decision to introduce sustainable investments as a primary strategy for private clients investing globally, the new advisory offering will allow clients to customize their sustainable investments to align with their own unique preferences. These steps demonstrate continued commitment to enhance its market position in sustainable finance.

"More and more, our clients are requesting advice that is personalized and aligned with their own particular values. While some investors prefer to tilt their portfolios toward companies battling climate change, others focus more heavily on those producing sustainable products and services," said Ian Alexander, Executive Chairman at Garner Tongyeong International.

Garner Tongyeong International is proud to continue its evolution of sustainable investing and help drive private capital towards a sustainable future by delivering relevant, timely, and actionable financial ideas to clients based on what is important to them.

With the new offering, clients can customize the advice they receive along with a range of sustainable financial topics, including climate change, pollution and waste, products and services, and governance. These have been selected by Garner Tongyeong International as the most important to drive businesses and industry to achieve a sustainable future.

Garner Tongyeong International builds on a proprietary approach that sources environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from multiple sources and applies an in-house algorithm to assess the sustainability of companies across these important topics.

"Investing sustainably is at the core of our thinking about investing for the future," said Shin Jung Hwan, Chief Executive Officer at Garner Tongyeong International. "Now, for the first time, our clients have an opportunity to express their preferences and have them reflected systematically in the investment advice they receive from our experts."

