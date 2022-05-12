On May 9, 2022 Beijing time, Zhai Peng, the founder of the great renaissance of Chinese culture, planned and created a large jade sculpture group work, "The Praise of Life" Iberian Twins, which was launched, triggering a worldwide enthusiasm.

The Praise of Life, driving the world's third cultural renaissance Iberian Twins

The work makes use of the un-dyed natural beauty of jade to perfectly interpret the food culture of two countries in the Iberian Peninsula, Spain and Portugal. The work covers paella, grilled octopus and seafood fried noodles, etc. The ghostly skills make the viewers giggle.

In the future, "The Praise of Life" will find the second survival space for human beings by driving the third cultural renaissance in the world, casting its gaze deeper into the universe, showing the beautiful life of human beings through the unreachable art form, conveying the well-being of Jade Dragon soaring, exploring the higher civilization of the Milky Way, and tapping and developing the endless resources deeper in the universe.

