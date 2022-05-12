Andersen Global expands its existing legal and tax capabilities in Slovenia through the establishment of Andersen Advisory, Ltd., which provides tax, accounting, valuation and other business advisory services. Andersen in Slovenia is an affiliate of Law Firm Senica Partners Ltd., a member firm of Andersen Global since 2021.

Country Managing Partner of Andersen in Slovenia Katarina Kresal works closely with individual and commercial clients to provide a suite of tax, accounting, valuation and related business advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, financial restructuring and insolvency, VAT and transfer pricing.

"In today's environment, clients need integrated, best-in-class solutions," Katarina said. "The addition of Andersen in Slovenia, in conjunction with the legal services provided through Senica Partners, ensures clients get comprehensive solutions in a seamless manner at the regional and global level. In turn, this enhances our firm's development strategy and positions us to better serve our clients with support from the other member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "By extending our capabilities in Slovenia we are able to provide our clients with a full suite of integrated services, which strengthens our capabilities in the market and coverage in the region, reinforcing our commitment to seamless client service."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 340 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511006020/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700